Kate Middleton gets ‘exciting update’ before Harry lands in UK

Kate Middleton has reportedly received an “exciting update” just weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touch down in the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

What’s the ‘Exciting Update’?

While Kensington Palace hasn’t confirmed specifics, royal sources describe the news as a positive development tied to Kate’s personal or public work. The 44-year-old Princess of Wales has been easing back into royal duties throughout 2026 after her cancer treatment in 2024.

The timing is significant: Harry and Meghan are expected in early July for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 one-year countdown. It will be the Sussex children’s first UK trip since 2022.

Royal Calendar Clash: No Wales-Sussex Reunion Expected

Despite the overlap, royal commentators say a meet-up between Kate, William, and the Sussex kids is unlikely. Amanda Matta told Page Six the Waleses have a “full schedule already in place for the summer” and any cousins reunion would need “tons of planning and goodwill”.

Tensions between the brothers remain high. Royal reporter Emily Nash noted: “Given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don’t see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry’s back”.

Kate’s Focus: Health, Kids, and Duty

Insiders say Kate’s “exciting update” is unrelated to the Sussex visit. Her priority remains her health, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, plus her early childhood and mental health campaigns.

She’s expected to attend key summer events, but no joint engagements with Harry and Meghan are planned.

Sussex Plans: Althorp Over Palace

Harry reportedly turned down King Charles’ offer to stay at a royal residence. Speculation points to Althorp House, Princess Diana’s childhood home, as the family’s UK base. The estate will close to visitors July 10–11.