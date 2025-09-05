Kate Middleton goes blonde for Autumn

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has taken everyone by surprise as the wife of Prince William debuted a blonde hair transformation in her recent outing.

After enjoying a summer break, Kate Middleton, 43, is ready to embrace autumn, and it is a blonde era for the mum of three, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

After rocking a rich chestnut in her hair during the Wimbledon outing this July, Middleton debuted her lighter mane on Thursday, when she joined her husband, Prince William, at the newly renovated garden of the Natural History Museum in London.

However, in what the royal commentators saw as a strong message, a natural brunette Princess of Wales did not go for a full-fledge platinum, but kept it a dark blonde, with honey highlights in her hair, which were styled in a slightly off-center parting with the long curls.

“I love that Kate’s new look isn’t a ‘full send’ into platinum blonde territory; it’s more of a ‘bronde’ moment. It’s a soft transition that keeps her rooted in her brunette base (which the public knows so well) while testing out lighter tones,” said royal commentator Amanda Matta. “That subtlety is part of the message: she’s evolving her look without abandoning the image of stability and tradition people associate with her.”

“Going blonder can still be read as a nod to contemporary trends, but because Kate hasn’t gone all the way, the look still balances with royal tradition. By going lighter, Kate signals freshness and renewal without the shock value of a drastic transformation,” Matta explained.

