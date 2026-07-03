Kate Middleton interest in Harry's children sparks reunion buzz

A royal reconciliation may just be within reach thanks to a surprising source who is apparently trying to facilitate a family reunion. The source believes Kate Middleton is hoping Prince William will be open to receiving an “olive branch” from his brother Prince Harry.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan are said to be planning a trip to the UK sometime this July with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The visit will mark the first time Archie and Lilibet will meet a majority of the royal family, and it has raised speculation that Harry and William’s frosty relationship might ease for the sake of their children.

The Sister-In-Law’s Efforts Kate Middleton reportedly believes it is time for the family to put their differences behind them and spend some time together, as opportunities for Prince William and Prince Harry’s children to see their royal family members is becoming rarer by the year. “Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids. She is interested in seeing the kids as well,” a source told Us Weekly.

The Prince and Princess of Wales may not be completely over the difficult period, but they are seemingly open to having some private time with the younger Sussex children.

A separate source told that Harry, Meghan and their kids will potentially visit in July has “caught them somewhat by surprise” and “they are thinking of the best approach” on how to handle a family visit after the family feud has gone on for years.

Prince William’s Relationship with His Brother William and Harry’s relationship hit an all-time low in the months leading up to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “Megxit” in 2020. When the couple moved out of London and to California, they participated in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they discussed a variety of topics regarding their experience as working royals.

Following that interview and a tell-all docuseries for Netflix released in 2022, the two brothers’ public interactions have been minimal.