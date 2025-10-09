Kate Middleton issues stern warning about ‘family disruption’ in new personal essay

Kate Middleton has issued a stern warning about “family disruption” in her new personal essay.

The Princess of Wales recently wrote an essay, titled The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, in collaboration with Prof Robert Waldinger from Harvard Medical School, as part of her The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood campaign.

In the essay, the mother of three warned that too much screentime is creating an “epidemic of disconnection” that disrupts family life.

“While new technology has many benefits, we must also acknowledge that it plays a complex and often troubling role in this epidemic of disconnection. While digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite,” Kate wrote.

Ther future queen went on to advice, “If you could invest in just one thing to help you and your family thrive, invest in the relationships you have with each other.”

“Children who are raised in environments rooted in love, safety and dignity, are better able to develop the social and emotional scaffolding required to form healthy relationships, resolve conflict and grow into adults capable of building loving partnerships, families and communities themselves,” she added.

Kate Middleton is also set to visit an early years centre in Oxford later on Thursday, October 9.