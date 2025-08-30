Why King Charles clashed with officials when Kate was expecting George

King Charles once found himself in the ‘doghouse’ with senior officials in Whitehall during the time Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince George.

The details have emerged in extracts from Power and the Palace, a new book by royal correspondent Valentine Low. In late 2012, as Kate Middleton and Prince William awaited the arrival of their first child, the government was finalising the Succession to the Crown Act 2013.

The law was changed so that the first-born child would inherit the throne, whether a boy or a girl. This meant that Kate Middleton’s baby, later Prince George, would be next in line after Prince William regardless of gender.

King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, had raised several questions about the changes, including what surname his future grandchild might carry and how marriage rules concerning Catholics could affect the monarchy.

However, officials were instructed to liaise directly with Buckingham Palace rather than Charles, effectively leaving him out of the process.

Tension grew when reports appeared in the media claiming that King Charles had concerns about not being consulted. Whitehall figures felt the future monarch had exaggerated a private conversation, allowed details to be leaked, and appeared to criticise government policy. As a result, King Charles was considered to be in the ‘doghouse’ with senior civil servants.

Despite the setback, King Charles later extended an invitation to the official involved in the row, accompanying him on a royal engagement. While not an outright apology, it was seen as an effort to smooth relations.

The timing was important because Kate Middleton and Prince William’s family showed a more modern monarchy. When Prince George was born in 2013, he became the first heir under the new rules. In 2018, their daughter Princess Charlotte made history by staying ahead of her younger brother Prince Louis in the line of succession.

For King Charles, the episode underlined the delicate balance between monarchy and government. For Kate Middleton and Prince William, it was a reminder that even joyous occasions such as expecting their first child could spark debate over centuries-old traditions.

