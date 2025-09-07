Kate Middleton’s hair switch – Blonde out, brunette back?

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has sparked fresh attention with her changing hairstyle as she appeared at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in East Sussex.

The Princess of Wales, 43, looked back to her signature brunette during her public outing on Saturday, after being spotted earlier in the week with noticeably blonde hair.

Kate Middleton, who attended the England versus Australia match at the American Express Stadium, styled her brown locks in a relaxed half-updo, marking a clear shift from her recent blonde look.

Many observers believe Kate may have already left behind the blonde experiment and returned to the brunette shade long associated with her.

While The Princess of Wales cheered England on, Prince William was in Exeter for the Wales versus Fiji clash. Their separate appearances reflected their respective royal patronages — Kate Middleton as patron of the Rugby Football Union in England, and William as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.

Kate Middleton only took up her rugby role in February 2022, when she became the first royal to receive a patronage once held by Prince Harry. Since then, both she and William have shown their passion for the sport, often involving their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the family’s rugby enthusiasm.

The couple’s shared interest was also evident in March when they attended the Wales versus England Six Nations game together, despite Kate undergoing cancer treatment at the time.

With her latest appearance, the question remains — did Kate Middleton truly abandon the blonde, or was it just a brief style shift before returning to her classic brunette identity?

Earlier, Kate Middleton debuted a fresh honey-blonde look this summer, sparking speculation among royal watchers.

The Princess of Wales showcased lighter waves during family outings in July and August, but the reason behind the change is not linked to pregnancy rumours.

Sources suggest Kate Middleton’s hair transformation comes as part of a seasonal update and a personal boost after a challenging period.