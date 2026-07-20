Kate Middleton leaves Harry, Meghan drama behind

Prince William and Kate Middleton have had enough and have moved on from the media chaos surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to one top royal expert.

On The Sun’s Royal Exclusive podcast, royal biographer Robert Jobson explained how the Prince and Princess of Wales have little interest in the Meghan and Harry press circus. “To be honest, I think they rise above it, William and Catherine. I think they rightly do,” said the biographer.

Princess Catherine is mainly focused on her own health and family after undergoing treatment for cancer. To support her during recovery, William and Kate are creating a calm environment for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Instead of the drama, major royal family events taking place next year for them: George beginning school after preparing for his place at Eton. While Kate is being mindful of her public appearances in an effort to manage her time for her recovery and family life.

However the source revealed William still isn’t ready to give in with their two paths in life being “irreconcilable.” While sources claimed King Charles had been ‘very happy’ to engage in private talks with Harry during his trips to Britain, William was ‘very distant’ from his younger brother and has a pragmatic ‘never to speak to him approach’.

For William and Catherine staying laser focused on what they have around them – each other and the children – and prioritising their own lives – has seemed like the easiest route to take to leave all of this behind for good.