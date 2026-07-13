Kate Middleton makes surprise U-turn over Prince Harry

There is no sign of the British Royal Family’s recent discord cooling anytime soon. Sources connected to the family say that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has finally had enough with Prince Harry, completely cutting her and Prince William off from what royal insiders are dubbing the Sussexes’ “latest chaos.”

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are completely on the same page about staying away from the Harry media frenzy during his recent visits,” said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams to Fox News Digital.

The Trigger: A Chaotic UK Media Cycle

The shift in their approach comes after a whirlwind media cycle about Prince Harry’s trip plans – and the conflicting reports that bounced between whether Meghan Markle and their kids, Archie and Lilibet, would join him.

Fitzwilliams said the public relations push for the visit became “a mess and a full-on circus long before he ever landed.”

“Looking at the chaos the visit has become, it isn’t difficult to see why William and Catherine are certain to stay out of it,” Fitzwilliams shared. “If the Sussexes were sincere, it would be private.”

The insiders revealed that while Kate is completely in her brother-in-law’s corner to do whatever he decides he wants to do regarding his brother, her patience for the “circus” has run dry.

While the Sussexes continue to make moves of their own in their independent ventures in the U.S., which have included a large deal with Netflix (and a previously announced, but failed, mega deal with Spotify), the palace remains focused on moving forward. And for Prince William and Princess Catherine, this means shutting out any external distractions from their ongoing official duties and family.