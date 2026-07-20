Kate Middleton moves on from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drama

After their vacation to the UK, a royal specialist has declared that Kate Middleton and Prince William are “completely over” the turmoil surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In an attempt to make amends, the Duke traveled to Britain with his family, including his wife Meghan Markle, children Archie and Lilibet, and King Charles.

But in the midst of their protracted conflict, the Prince and Princess of Wales ignored Meghan and Harry and failed to meet them.

The future King and Queen are allegedly “completely over” the turmoil between Meghan and Harry, according to royal analyst Robert Jobson, who spoke to The Sun.

He claimed that Prince William is tired and prepared to move on, whereas King Charles was able to set aside his disagreements with Harry for a private meeting.

The royal author went on, “To be honest, I think they rise above it, William and Catherine. I think they rightly do.”

Jobson stated that rather than dwelling on the painful past, Kate Middleton and William are concentrating on a bright future, especially in light of the Princess of Wales’ recent fight with cancer.

“They’ve got enough on their plate. You know, she’s been recovering, and they’re planning for their future,” Jobson remarked.

“Their children are doing their own thing. You know, their oldest son, George, is going up to Eton [College]. I think they’re totally over the whole Meghan and Harry circus,” royal analyst further stated.