Kate Middleton named Britain’s best-dressed person of 2026

The Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales has been crowned Britain’s best-dressed person for 2026, taking the number one slot on Tatler’s ultimate fashion hierarchy list. It’s the second time the 44-year-old royal has topped the influential list – after a reign in 2022.

The Princess is back on top of her game In a celebration of the princess’s regal return following her pause from public life while undergoing medical treatment for much of 2024,Tatler has paid tribute to ‘Britain’s chicest figure’ for “lifting the mood at all the great public occasions, through colourful and im­peccably cut attire”.

This year has provided Kate Middleton’s a suite of fashion hits, including: Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Party: A striking bright yellow outfit, paired with an enormous, chic hat The Wimbledon Final:

Where she wore a tailored grass green outfit to attend the iconic tennis tournament Trooping the Color: Wearing a pale blue dress in the traditional royal cut Commonwealth Day:

A sophisticated coat dress in navy style It’s been a year with such an abundance of stylish candidates, the list includes a range of figures from the worlds of fashion and film, with Edward Bluemel leading men’s fashion as highest ranked – no 4 in the overall rankings.

Tatler describes the Killing Eve actor, 33 ( My Lady Jane, as being “a paragon of early-Nineties street style,” ahead of a role as Hercule Poirot in the up-and-coming BBC series. Bridgeton star, Hannah Dodd has been acclaimed for her statement red carpet pieces, and this year’s’ new additions include the highly influential Gjin Lipa.