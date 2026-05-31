Kate Middleton Opts Out of William-Harry Reunion Push

King Charles III may be quietly hoping for a summer reunion between his estranged sons, but the Princess of Wales is no longer playing mediator.

Kate Middleton has reportedly adopted a “not my circus, not my monkeys” stance as speculation grows that Prince William and Prince Harry could meet when the Duke of Sussex visits the UK in July.

From Peacemaker to Hands Off

For years, Kate was seen as the royal family’s glue — the one person who could bridge the chasm between William and Harry. Royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital that even after Harry “threw William under the bus” in his memoir Spare, Kate “would not give up” trying to reunite the brothers.

That changed in May 2025. Shortly after King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, Harry told the BBC he wanted to “mend fences because we just don’t know how much longer my father has”.

For Kate, who had recently faced her own cancer battle and preventive chemotherapy, the comment stung.

Expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, echoed that Kate has shifted her focus. “She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust. She did her bit, but it wasn’t enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on one side and Harry on the other”.

Now 44, Kate is concentrating on her health, her children, and supporting the monarchy as she gradually returns to royal duties.

Sources say William remains equally reluctant. Friends told The Daily Beast that after Kate’s cancer diagnosis, William wants “peace and quiet” and has “come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and content to let sleeping dogs lie”.

Andersen called William a “world-class grudge-holder” who “simply doesn’t have the time or the emotional bandwidth to try and make nice”.

A Reunion Without Kate or William?

King Charles is reportedly eyeing a summer 2025 reunion with Harry. Harry met privately with his father during a brief UK trip in September 2025, in a meeting described as “super positive and very relaxed”. But palace insiders say there is still “ongoing tension with William and Kate,” who feel “deeply hurt” by Harry’s memoir and interviews and view them as breaches of trust.

Despite being in the UK, Harry did not meet with William or Kate. “William and Kate haven’t initiated or responded to outreach from Harry at all. They do need more time,” one source said.

Why the Door Closed

Beyond the cancer comment, Kate’s patience has been worn down by what sources call the Sussexes’ “faux royal” behavior overseas. Insiders told Radar Online that “every carefully choreographed overseas appearance and every so-called royal-style tour has chipped away at that goodwill”. One royal source claimed Kate has “killed off the idea of a reunion with the Sussexes this summer”.

Even during the Windsor walkabout after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022 — which Kate reportedly suggested — body language experts noted she “went into self-preservation mode” and used “spatial behaviour and distancing” to keep the focus on the late Queen, not family drama. She later confided it was “one of the hardest things she ever had to do”.