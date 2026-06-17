Kate Middleton ‘outdated’ outfit fails to win over royal watchers

Kate Middleton is renowned around the world for her style, but her latest outing has royal fashion fans surprisingly divided.

Stepping out for the annual Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle with the Prince of Wales, Kate sported a printed yellow coatdress which immediately drew fierce debate from online fashion critics. While the Princess is almost always praised for her wardrobe selections, the recent look was quickly labeled an outdated “miss”.

How royal fans reacted to the yellow coatdress:

Soon after images from the service emerged, social media was awash with the Princess’s chosen ensemble. Whilst fans agreed that the tailored fit of the coatdress was perfection and the bright yellow fabric suited her wonderfully, the print and accessories fell somewhat flat.

“The colour is nice and the fit is also on point, however I think the fabric has something more mature/older associated with it and the shape of the hat just isn’t flattering. I feel that Catherine looks much better in more upright type hats and not such a wide brim,” one user said.

Another added they thought the retro inspired number was too “dated”. “I love the coat but the pattern fabric looks like 80s pub curtains”.

A rare fashion miss for the Princess of Wales?:

There were many comments that indicated the bold print aged the young royal too much, and it seemed to be overwhelming her delicate features.

“The dress shape is fine but the fabric is far too mature for someone so young,” another comment read. “The hat brim is way too wide and it takes up her entire face, definite miss”.

It was even noted that whilst fans appreciated some elements, they couldn’t forgive the print. “Oh it is a coat dress, could of predicted it, and that fabric is just too dated BUT that hat is divine,” someone wrote.

The Princess of Wales may be a firm believer in rehashing her trusted classics, but the recent royal style is clear proof that even the most reliable royal formulas can sometimes be hit and miss.