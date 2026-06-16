Kate Middleton pays heartfelt tribute to children’s hospices

Kate Middleton has written a moving message to celebrate the life-changing services offered by children’s hospices as the UK marks Children’s Hospice Week. The special week shines a spotlight on the care that these charitable establishments provide to critically ill children and their families.

The princess described children’s hospices as ‘peaceful, joyful places where children can have wonderful times and express themselves’. She went on to thank those working in hospices and praised the compassionate nature that is also afforded to families visiting such places.

The Royal Family member said it was crucial for people not to equate hospices with an ending of all hope as they provide emotional, practical and continuing support to families, helping them to make the most of each day.

Kate is a patron for a number of children’s hospices and has shown her support over the years to organisations such as East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and T Hafan Children’s Hospice. The message, written during the princess’s Children’s Hospice Week engagements, highlights the crucial work of such charitable organizations.

This message comes as the Royal Family remains under the public gaze following recent public appearances of both Kate and Prince William with their children at numerous high-profile events.