Prince William and Kate Middleton are marking a major milestone with a glimpse into their family life.

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on April 29 by sharing a adorable new photograph featuring their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The image, taken during a recent getaway in Cornwall, shows the family lying barefoot on the grass, smiling and snuggled closely together.

Captured by photographer Matt Porteous, the candid portrait offered a rare, intimate look at the royal family away from formal duties. Dressed in casual summer clothing, the group appeared at ease – joined by their beloved dogs, including their black cocker spaniel Orla and a young brown puppy making its public debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The couple kept their message simple, captioning the image: “Celebrating 15 years of marriage.”

The anniversary comes just days after Prince William visited Wales, a place that holds special significance in their relationship. The couple once lived in Anglesey for several years early in their marriage, building a quieter life before stepping fully into their senior royal roles.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in a globally watched ceremony.

Just days earlier, the couple marked Prince Louis’ eighth birthday with a new portrait and playful video from the same seaside holiday.