Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate big award win

The Prince and Princess of Wales are celebrating a big moment in the career for themselves and their many royal projects. Kensington Palace sent a heartfelt message out announcing that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 6-part documentary series, Guardians,won a coveted Rockie Award at the Banff World Media Festival.

The exciting news comes just days before Prince William turns 44.

A Big Win for Conservation Storytelling

The official Instagram account for Kensington Palace reposted an celebratory poster from the United for Wildlife account of the pair winning an award. Their royal thanks for being recognized for the important project reads as followed:

“A big moment for conservation storytelling” was written on the official post.

The docuseries Guardians is very focused on global conservation and the protection of wildlife, which Prince William has advocated for for many years through the organization United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize. Being recognized with a Rockie Award from The Banff World Media Festival is no easy feat, as the competition is a premier television and digital content award within the international media industry.

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The Royals Embrace the Environment

This latest award shows how the two’s perspective is shifting towards more meaningful media projects in order to educate and bring awareness to the public on an global scale about environmental issues. Prince William and Kate Middleton found a way through a docuseries, continuing the modern approach they are taking on with sharing their philanthropic works with younger, globally aware populations.