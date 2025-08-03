Royal expert casts doubt on Kate and William’s potential relocation

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly considering a move from Adelaide Cottage to a larger home, but the idea has raised eyebrows among royal experts.

The couple, who have lived in the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage since 2022, are said to feel they have outgrown the property with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have always emphasised a normal and grounded upbringing for their children.

Their current home, located on the Windsor Castle grounds, reflects that goal, offering a cosy and modest living space by royal standards. However, with a growing family and frequent visitors, space may now be a concern.

The couple are believed to be considering Fort Belvedere, a grand estate in Windsor Great Park. The historic mansion, known for its gothic-revival design and large estate, includes up to eight bedrooms, a swimming pool, tennis courts, and large gardens.

It previously belonged to Canadian billionaire Galen Weston and is said to be beautifully renovated.

Some believe Fort Belvedere could suit the Wales family’s needs without causing issues within the royal household.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly ruled out the Royal Lodge, currently occupied by Prince Andrew, as tensions remain over his reluctance to leave.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has expressed doubts over the potential move, noting how committed Kate Middleton and Prince William are to maintaining a quiet and private family life.

Despite this, the practical need for space, especially for their children’s activities and guests, may influence the decision.

Kate Middleton, known for her love of tennis, and her daughter Princess Charlotte would likely enjoy the estate’s facilities.

Fort Belvedere is seen as a more peaceful and less controversial option than the Royal Lodge.

The latter has become a source of family disagreement, as King Charles is believed to prefer Prince Andrew move to Frogmore Cottage, previously home to Prince Harry and Meghan.

Kate Middleton’s recovery from cancer earlier in 2024 also highlighted the importance of their current home’s privacy. Adelaide Cottage provided her with a quiet retreat during her treatment, while remaining close to Windsor Castle and the children’s school.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to keep their children’s wellbeing at the heart of any decision.

Whether they stay at Adelaide Cottage or move to Fort Belvedere, the couple are likely to choose what feels right for their family and the lifestyle they want to preserve.