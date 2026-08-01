Kate Middleton, Prince William followed Princess Anne, Sophie and Edward

Prince William and the Princess of Wales, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, are in Glasgow today for the Commonwealth Games, continuing the royal support shown previously by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

They attended events with their three children, watching netball at the OVO Hydro and track cycling at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, while also meeting athletes and volunteers.

Kate Middleton and Prince William will spend time with Team Wales athletes and their families on Saturday during their visit to the Games. On its X (formerly Twitter) account, Majesty Magazine posted the Kensington Palace announcement, stating:

“NEW: The Prince and Princess of Wales – Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland – will watch some of the fixtures at the Commonwealth Games (Glasgow 2026) today. TRH will also meet Team Wales athletes and those supported by @TeamSportsAid, of which the Princess is patron.”

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie attended the event two days prior to Kate Middleton and William’s trip. According to the Palace’s official website:

“The Duke of Edinburgh, Vice Patron, Commonwealth Sport, and The Duchess of Edinburgh today attended the XXIII Commonwealth Games and were received by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the City of Glasgow (Councillor Jacqueline McLaren, the Rt. Hon. the Lord Provost).”

Princess Anne was also present on the seventh day of the games. Pictures of Princess Anne were posted on the official Glasgow 2026 Instagram account, with the caption:

“Wonderful to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to our headquarters and venues on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games.”