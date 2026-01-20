Kate Middleton, Prince William keep some Plans private during Scotland trip

As a precaution, Prince William and Kate Middleton had withheld certain aspects of their significant visit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were scheduled to come to Scotland on Tuesday, January 20, in order to highlight distinctive Scottish heritage customs through a number of events in Stirling and Falkirk. However, one engagement on the day has not been disclosed for security reasons, according to royal editor Rebecca English.

As the couple took off from the UK for their destination, Kensington Palace provided an update on their journey.

When in Scotland, William and Kate—known as the Lord and Lady of the Isles and the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay—will first meet with the Olympic and Paralympic curling teams from Great Britain at the National Curling Academy in Stirling.

The gathering takes place in advance of the Winter Olympic and Winter Paralympic Games, which will take place in Milano-Cortina in February and March.

After that, they will go to Stirling’s Radical Weavers, a functional handweaving workshop that also serves as a charity.

While making blankets and fabrics to donate to those in need, William and Kate Middleton will discover the history of Scottish tartan and take use of the healing properties of weaving.

Harry is remained in the UK as he pursues his legal action against the publisher of DailyMail. However, Camilla and King Charles are in Balmoral. While William and Kate Middleton are in Scotland, it is unclear if the queen will meet with them.