Kate Middleton, Prince William return to Easter Service with kids after 2-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, the Prince and Princess of Wales returned to a cherished royal tradition this Easter.

On Sunday, April 5, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family at the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, walked alongside their parents. George and Charlotte had attended the service in 2022, while the youngest prince made his debut the following year.

The family dressed formally for the occasion, with George and Louis coordinating their outfits with their father. William, 43, and Kate, 44, have long been part of this Easter tradition, though they missed the annual service in 2024 and 2025.

In 2024, the Princess of Wales had recently revealed her cancer diagnosis and chose to celebrate privately with the children. In January 2025, she announced her cancer was in remission.

Last year, the family celebrated Easter at their Norfolk country home rather than at Windsor Castle, maintaining their private family tradition, which has included egg hunts and other festive activities.

Prince William previously shared in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, that Easter in their household involves plenty of sweets. “There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” he said, to which Kate jokingly replied, “You keep eating it!”