Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped in for King Charles at a major royal engagement held at Buckingham Palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a high-profile garden party attended by thousands of guests.

The couple took on hosting duties on behalf of the monarch during the second garden party of the season, welcoming an estimated 8,000 guests from across the UK. Many attendees were representatives of charities, community organisations, and individuals who have previously met the royal couple through their public work.

The event, held on the palace lawns in warm spring sunshine, saw the Waleses moving through the crowd, speaking with guests and highlighting causes close to their royal duties. The couple were also supported by senior royals including Zara Tindall and the Duke of Edinburgh and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Kate Middleton drew attention for her elegant appearance in a black-and-white outfit paired with heirloom jewellery, while Prince William wore traditional morning dress. Despite the formal setting, the atmosphere was relaxed, with tea, cakes, and conversations filling the palace grounds.

The royal couple’s appearance at the event highlights their increasing role in carrying out key engagements on behalf of King Charles, as the monarch continues to balance public duties with his responsibilities as head of state.