Kate Middleton, Prince William’s iconic portrait removed from Fitzwilliam Museum for surprising reason

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s iconic portrait has been removed from Fitzwilliam Museum for a surprising reason.

The portrait, which was painted by Jamie Coreth, has now been moved to a new home in Peterborough to make it more accessible to the public.

Taking to her X account on Wednesday, October 1, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence, confirmed the news.

“Our fabulous portrait of The Prince and Princess of Wales as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will now be on display @pborocathedral so it is easily accessible for our residents and visitors in the north of the county and they can enjoy it,” she wrote.

The portrait, was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, is the first official joint portrait of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Speaking about his artistic creation in 2022, Coreth expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to paint the future king and queen.

“It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified,” he said.

Kate Middleton and Prince William viewed the portrait in-person at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridgeshire in 2022, when they were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridgeshire.