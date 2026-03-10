Kate Middleton, Princess Anne share playful moment at Commonwealth Day service

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne shared a lighthearted moment as members of the British royal family gathered for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

As the royals greeted one another ahead of the ceremony, observers noticed that the Princess of Wales, 44, and the Princess Royal, 75, skipped their usual cheek-kiss greeting. Instead, the two appeared to laugh as they exchanged a warm hello without the traditional gesture.

According to royal reporter Rebecca English of the Daily Mail, the decision may have been due to Middleton’s large hat, which made the greeting difficult. English shared a video of the interaction on social media, joking that there was “no way Princess Anne was going to attempt a kiss under a hat like the Princess of Wales.”

Despite the brief moment, Middleton greeted other members of the royal family in the customary way. She curtsied while exchanging warm kisses with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Prince William was also seen greeting his father with a kiss on each cheek before saying hello to Queen Camilla in a similar manner. The royal family often balances formal gestures such as bows and curtsies with more informal greetings like hugs and cheek kisses during public events.

Princess Anne, however, is known for her preference for more formal interactions. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, royal biographer Robert Hardman noted in his book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy that Anne jokingly indicated hugs might become less common in royal settings.