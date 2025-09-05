Royal mum instincts on display as Kate Middleton shelters schoolchildren

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, sprang into action during a visit to the Natural History Museum, London, shielding children from heavy rain as she and Prince William returned to public life after a seven-week break.

The Princess of Wales was alongside Prince William as the couple marked their first engagement since Wimbledon in July. The royal couple visited the Museum to see its newly transformed gardens and meet schoolchildren from Lewisham who were taking part in outdoor activities.

When the weather suddenly turned and torrential rain poured down, Kate Middleton quickly opened her umbrella and guided children under it to protect them from the downpour. Prince William also interacted with the children and joined Kate Middleton in ensuring they were kept safe and comfortable despite the gloomy conditions.

Kate Middleton was seen engaging warmly with pupils as she helped them continue their activities. She and Prince William were also shown how the Museum is using modern technology to study biodiversity and conservation.

In addition to children from Lewisham, they met students from Manchester involved in the National Education Nature Park programme, which encourages schools to create natural habitats on their grounds.

While the weather created a dramatic scene, much attention also focused on Kate Middleton’s striking new blonde hairstyle. Royal watchers had caught a glimpse of it earlier at Balmoral, but this engagement offered the first full view.

Her fresh look drew admiration from those present, with many noting the change as one of the standout highlights of the day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had spent the summer break with their children and other members of the Royal Family in Balmoral, resuming royal duties only now.

The visit underlined their ongoing commitment to promoting nature, conservation, and education while also showing Kate Middleton’s instinctive care for young children in unexpected moments.

Across London, Queen Camilla carried out a separate engagement, adding to a busy day of royal appearances.