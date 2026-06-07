Kate Middleton reunites with Ex Rupert Finch at Peter Phillips’ Cotswolds wedding

The British Royal Family gathered in full force over the weekend for a joyous family milestone, which unexpectedly brought together a few figures from the past.

On Saturday, June 6, 2026, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined the congregation at All Saints Church in the Cotswolds to celebrate the wedding of Prince William’s cousin, Peter Phillips, to his partner, Harriet Sperling.

While the focus of the day was firmly on the newlyweds, eagle-eyed royal watchers quickly noticed a surprising guest on the attendee list: Princess Kate’s university ex-boyfriend, Rupert Finch.

A Sophisticated Royal Appearance

Princess Kate, 44, turned heads as she arrived at the historic church alongside Prince William, 43.

For the high-profile family occasion, the Princess of Wales opted for an elegant, understated beige dress designed by the renowned British fashion house Roland Mouret, completing the monochromatic look with a perfectly matching hat. Prince William cut a dapper figure beside her, wearing a classic tailored blue suit.

The History Behind the Unexpected Reunion

The presence of Rupert Finch at the ceremony naturally sparked instant buzz across social media. Finch and the former Kate Middleton have a history that dates back to their time at the University of St Andrews, where they were romantically linked for roughly a year in 2001.

According to royal biographers, the pair amicably parted ways shortly before Catherine caught Prince William’s eye during the famous 2002 charity fashion show on campus.

Why the High-Profile Encounter Was Entirely Amicable

Despite the inevitable internet headlines, the reunion between the Princess and her former partner is anything but awkward. The two have remained on excellent social terms for over two decades.

The Royal Wedding Connection: Rupert Finch was an invited guest at Prince William and Kate’s fairy-tale wedding at Westminster Abbey back in April 2011.

Aristocratic Ties: Finch is married to Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, a prominent member of the British aristocracy. Her family shares lifelong social circles and deep friendships with senior members of the royal family, making their presence at Peter Phillips’ nuptials a natural fit.

The celebration marked a rare and vibrant family gathering for the House of Windsor this summer, blending rich history with a modern, harmonious family dynamic.