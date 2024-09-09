Kate Middleton reveals completing chemotherapy for cancer

Kate Middleton, Britain’s Princess of Wales, has revealed that she has completed the chemotherapy treatment for her cancer and entering a new phase of her recovery.

In a video shared to Instagram on Monday, the Princess of Wales featured alongside Prince William and their three children.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she said in the video.

She continued, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Kate Middleton maintained that she is now focused on staying cancer-free, while noting her path to healing and full recovery is long.

The Princess of Wales revealed that she is now “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

She expressed gratitude to her well-wishers who supported her since her cancer diagnosis in March this year.

“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling,” Kate Middleton stated.