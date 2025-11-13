Kate Middleton reveals date and theme for her star-studded 2025 Christmas Carol Concert

Princess Kate’s Annual Christmas Carol Service is returning to Westminster Abbey with star-studded lineup.

On Thursday, November 13, Kensington Palace announced the much-anticipated date and theme of the Princess of Wales’ fifth annual “Together at Christmas” Carol Service.

According to the announcement, the Princess will host the service on Friday, December 5, at Westminster Abbey in London with the theme “love in all its forms.”

A slew of celebrities including Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also involved in the celebration.

The Titanic actor appointed as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, one of King Charles’ personal charities, in June.

“Combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, the service will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir sing some of the nation’s most beloved carols, alongside musical performances and readings by guests including Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor,” the palace shared.

They further added, “The Service will also showcase stories of some of the incredible guests in the congregation, who are leading by example and helping to create a more connected society.”

Kate Middleton first hosted the “Together at Christmas” Carol Service in 2021 with support by The Royal Foundation to honor those who went above and beyond for others during the COVID-19 pandemic.