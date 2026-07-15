Kate Middleton revives Diana’s iconic jewellery look

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is a sartorial storyteller. Her most recent Wimbledon appearance is giving jewel experts and royal followers a sense that something more deliberate is happening on a deep and visual level-she’s borrowing the legendary fashion and styling moves of her late mother-in-law.

Princess Kate wowed royal enthusiasts during her trip to Wimbledon on Monday, where she arrived in a striking red dress and sported a dazzling array of ruby and diamond jewelry.

The ‘Diana Effect’: Cultivating A Unique Visual Signature “Wimbledon is no mere appointment in the royal agenda-it is deeply ingrained in tradition and demands intense attention and media focus,” says Jewel expert Rakholia, founder of jewelry company Abelini.

“Diana’s style was built upon repetition. We always think of her famous deep-blue sapphire ring and her iconic pearl chokers, but what these items had in common was that Diana made them into a globally recognizable personal brand.

They became an extension of who she was.” We’re witnessing Kate’s legacy jewel collection being formed Experts are now seeing the initial steps in developing a legacy jewel collection for Kate.

“I feel that we are seeing the same phenomenon develop with Kate and her ruby pieces,” says Rakholia.

“Although we are just beginning this journey compared to decades of Diana’s styling evolution, it is certainly beginning now in a similar fashion.” This is how Kate is developing a signature style at major events with repetition.