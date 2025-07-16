Is Kate Middleton the reason Prince Harry and Prince William may never reconcile?

While Prince Harry and King Charles may be moving toward peace, experts say tensions with Prince William remain high, mainly due to past remarks about Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry’s past remarks about Kate Middleton, especially those made in interviews and his memoir, have reportedly left deep wounds within the Royal Family.

While King Charles appears open to rebuilding ties with his younger son, Prince William remains distant and cautious, largely due to his protective stance over The Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been mentioned multiple times in past disputes, including claims by Meghan Markle that Kate made her cry and by Harry that she played a part in the tension surrounding his departure from royal life.

Kate Middleton was also indirectly referenced in Harry’s memoir, where he detailed strained moments involving both her and William.

According to royal commentators, William finds it difficult to forgive what he views as public attacks on Kate Middleton.

They believe that Prince William is less inclined to offer reconciliation while past criticisms involving Kate remain unaddressed.

This emotional barrier, linked closely to his loyalty to Kate Middleton, may be the key reason behind the long-lasting rift.

Prince Harry has made moves to reconnect with his father’s side, most recently through a quiet summit between his aides and King Charles’s team in London.

However, the meeting did not involve Prince William or his representatives, highlighting the ongoing divide between the brothers.

Royal watchers have pointed out this deliberate exclusion as a sign that healing the rift between Harry and William is not yet in sight.

Kate Middleton’s central role in the royal family and her image as a unifying figure only deepen the impact of past remarks.

Her position alongside William has made any perceived slight against her particularly sensitive within the palace.

Though Prince Harry may still find a path to repair his bond with King Charles, experts believe that any future relationship with Prince William will depend on how the situation involving Kate Middleton is handled.