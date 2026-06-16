Kate Middleton, Sophie lead best-dressed royals at Windsor

WINDSOR: The country’s most senior royals turned heads at the Order of the Garter ceremony in one of the monarchy’s most historic traditions. Kate Middleton and Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh looked chic for the glamorous occasion held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by other senior royals who attended a ceremonial procession for the ancient tradition of the Order of the Garter. Princess Kate and the Duchess of Edinburgh attended the celebration in support of their husbands and the monarchy.

The Princess of Wales stunned the crowd by wearing a bespoke dresscoat by celebrated British designer Patrick McDowell and had a hat made for the occasion by Jane Taylor. The flawless getup epitomized Princess Kate’s classic style.

The Duchess of Edinburgh stunned in a silk tea dress in a ‘Gabriella’ dress from Suzannah London. This style contributed to Sophie’s elegant look throughout the celebration.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh appeared relaxed and smiling throughout the celebration, and even seemed to be enjoying a chit-chat during the formal affair. The stunning two are often admired for their sense of style, which really shines during public occasions.

There was also a private investiture ceremony where three knights were formally inducted as Knight Companions to the Order of the Garter which was attended by King Charles before a public procession around Windsor Castle. The Order of the Garter is Britain’s most senior order of chivalry founded by King Edward III, over 700 years ago.