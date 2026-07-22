Kate Middleton speaks out on post-cancer recovery: "Not able to function normally"

In a remarkably candid reflection on her health, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has shared new insights into the psychological and emotional aftermath of completing cancer treatment.

Speaking during a visit to Colchester Hospital’s Wellbeing Garden, the Princess dispelled the common misconception that finishing chemotherapy instantly restores a person’s quality of life.

“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment,” Kate shared. “Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult.”

Navigating the “Roller Coaster” Phase After Treatment

While the Princess of Wales announced she was cancer-free following the completion of her preventative chemotherapy, she stressed that the transition back to everyday routines is far from smooth.

Loss of Clinical Support: Once active treatment ends, patients often feel floating in a gap between medical care and full personal recovery. “You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” she explained.

The Healing Timeline: Describing post-cancer life as a “roller coaster,” Kate noted that emotional healing takes significantly more time than physical recovery, requiring patience, body awareness, and guidance.

Listening to the Body: As she gradually resumes select public engagements, royal aides confirm the Princess is taking a measured approach—prioritizing her long-term well-being and balancing royal duties with rest.

Why Her Message Resonates with Cancer Survivors

Oncology experts and patient advocates have praised Kate Middleton for shining a light on a rarely discussed aspect of cancer survivorship: post-treatment vulnerability.

While active treatment focuses heavily on physical eradication of the disease, the phase that follows often presents psychological hurdles, including:

Fear of Recurrence: Heightened anxiety surrounding follow-up scans and appointments.

Physical Fatigue: Ongoing energy loss and cognitive fatigue (“chemo brain”).

Identity & Lifestyle Shift: The challenge of accepting physical and emotional changes brought on by diagnosis and treatment.

By speaking openly about her own journey, Princess Kate continues to help normalize the complex emotional reality millions of cancer survivors face globally.

Is Kate Middleton currently cancer-free? Yes. Princess Kate confirmed that she completed her course of preventative chemotherapy and entered remission, though she continues to focus on her long-term recovery and holistic healing.

What did Princess Kate say about life after chemotherapy?

She described the post-treatment phase as a “roller coaster” and “really, really difficult,” explaining that finishing medical treatment doesn’t instantly mean a person can function normally at home again.