Why Kate Middleton steps aside in William-Harry feud

Kate Middleton was seen as the primary force in quashing internal disagreements in the British Royal Family. Whether it was mediating during royal engagements through careful glances and smiles, or advocating for private discussions behind closed doors.

The Princess of Wales always endeavored to bring together Prince William and Prince Harry once more. Unfortunately for those looking to a royal solution to the drama, according to those who work closely with the monarchy, those days are officially behind her, and Catherine is stepping back to protect her own mental health and peace, as well as the health of her own family.

“Kate is no longer in the business of trying to reunite the brothers,” royal biographer Christopher Andersen told Fox News.

“It really is a year of magical thinking when people seriously suggest that the Princess of Wales has the emotional bandwidth to cope with the Sussexes.” Insiders around the Palace confirm that Catherine is no longer taking the initiative to push Prince William towards a reunion with Prince Harry.

This reluctance to step back into the middle of the drama is all in an effort to stay out of what many royal insiders call the “Sussex circus.” “They simply see the continuous coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s media attention as tiresome.

More specifically, they view it as a threat to the well-being of William and Catherine and their three children,” explains royal commentator and photographer Helena Chard.

The former royal reporter says that while Catherine’s compassion is widely known, she’s prioritizing a calm environment for her own family. She also has to remain attentive to the mental stress of a long illness and treatment.

“Although she’s one of the royals known to mend rifts during times of family turmoil, Catherine’s primary concern now lies in protecting her husband’s mental health and creating an atmosphere of stability and peace for their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Catherine and William believe it is time for Harry and Meghan to rise above the drama, make amends and work on their own well-being, whether it is inside or outside the royal fold,” Chard told the news outlet.