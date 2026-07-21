Kate Middleton tells William to move on from royal feud

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly encouraging Prince William to stop letting his ongoing estrangement from Prince Harry weigh on his daily life, advising him to focus instead on the positive aspects of his family and royal duties.

According to insider reports published by Closer Magazine, Kate Middleton has adopted a “tough love” approach to help her husband process the lingering emotional fallout from the royal family rift. A ‘Tough Love’ Approach to Royal Stress

Sources close to the couple suggest that seeing William carrying continuous tension over his relationship with Harry has taken a toll on the household. “She’s listened, she’s sympathized, she’s encouraged him to talk it through… She’s ordered him to snap out of it and realize how much they have to be thankful for,” an insider claimed.

The Princess is said to be encouraging William to protect his mental health by focusing on family life with their three children, as well as engaging in structured wellness routines, outdoor activities, and exercise to relieve stress.

Refocusing on Global Initiatives Despite the personal pain caused by the family division—which sources note stems from a deep-rooted brotherly bond—Kate is reportedly reminding the Prince of Wales to take pride in his ongoing professional accomplishments.

Key among these is his Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative launched in 2020 that continues to draw international backing and celebrity support.

While Kensington Palace maintains its standard policy of not commenting on private family matters or anonymous tabloid sources, observers note that both William and Kate remain focused on their core public commitments and royal duties.