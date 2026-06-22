LONDON – With the investigation of the ICO into a medical privacy breach, which impacted Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales in 2024 now over, details are emerging of its lingering impact.

Sources say the security failure has instilled anxiety in the future queen over the confidentiality of healthcare settings. The scandal broke two years ago, as the princess was being treated at The London Clinic.

While the future monarch was recovering from a procedure but her health had remained extremely private, in a highly anticipated period leading to her public health diagnosis announcement, a member of the hospital’s staff attempted to access Catherine’s health records.

With the world blissfully ignorant of what Catherine was enduring behind closed doors at one of the capital’s most reputable medical centers, it became evident that a security lapse of this nature had severe implications for the Royal Family.

Now, after weeks of speculation, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO)has finished its investigation into the incident, officially issuing warning notices and putting greater standards on medical data privacy in place. But despite those measures, insiders claim, the future Queen Kate Middleton remains deeply unsettled by the experience.

“This was a terrible invasion of privacy at one of the most vulnerable times of her life, Catherine was expecting the level of privacy afforded to every patient receiving medical attention in a facility like The London Clinic,” says an insider.

Initially published inRadarOnline, the privacy breach’s target even- one of the most public individuals in the world – also sparked concerns about medical privacy as a wider issue within healthcare.

Experts believe the princess lives in understandable fear over hospital visits, uncertain of the confidentiality which can truly be assured. While Kensington Palace announced in January that the princess had gone into remission, this latest information illustrates the unseen hardships involved in navigating grave health conditions as a member of the public.