Kate Middleton to accompany Prince William on significant overseas visit to India

The Princess of Wales is set for a major engagement in her gradual, ongoing return to official duties. Royal commentators believe that Kate will join Prince William for a royal visit to India in November of this year with the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards taking place in Mumbai.

Kensington Palace have not officially confirmed the forthcoming trip, but should it go ahead, this would be the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first joint foreign visit since June of last year, when they travelled to Jordan for the marriage of Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.

A Crucial Step in the Princess of Wales’ Royal Return

The suspected tour coincides with Princess Kate’s steady yet inspiring progress back to the fullness of her duties following 2024’s personal health struggles and subsequent remission.

A milestone joint foreign visit; it is a significant upgrade on Kate’s first sole tour overseas since her recovery to Italy earlier this spring, this would be a trip involving both husband and wife.

Bringing Earthshot back to an in-person ceremony; Kate has not attended an Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in the flesh since their Boston debut in 2022 and her attendance in Mumbai will demonstrate Kate’s full commitment to William’s environmental cause.

The tour will also have some substantial diplomatic significance; in addition to the ceremony, sources reveal the couple could be attending high-level meetings in influential locations, such as New Delhi, to strengthen UK-India ties.

A Return to India 10 years later

The forthcoming visit has elements of sentimentality attached, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a weeklong visit to India in April 2016, with a visit to the Taj Mahal at Agra being one of the trip highlights, visiting Mumbai, New Delhi and Kaziranga National Park in Assam along the way.

“Catherine is looking forward very much to the Earthshot Awards in India with her husband,” was one comment from a royal source about her eagerness to return to the world of official travel and diplomacy.

India’s Earthshot Prize 2026

The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in 2020 and celebrates ground-breaking projects tackling climate change with five £1m grants each year.

Mumbai has been chosen to host the 2026 awards ceremony, and the presence of Prince William and his wife is expected to gain enormous media attention, highlighting both innovation and British royal diplomacy across South Asia.