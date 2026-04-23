Kate Middleton paid a graceful tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as she attended a special reception marking what would have been the monarch’s 100th birthday at Buckingham Palace.

The Princess of Wales, 44, stepped out alongside Prince William and senior members of the royal family for the commemorative event held on April 21. For the occasion, Kate chose a sophisticated long-sleeved lilac dress, striking a balance between elegance and understated tribute.

Adding a deeply personal touch to her look, she accessorised with a three-strand pearl necklace that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch was frequently seen wearing the piece, including in her final official portrait, making it a symbolic choice for the milestone celebration. Kate has worn the necklace on previous occasions since the Queen’s passing in 2022, reinforcing its sentimental value.

The reception brought together several key members of the royal family, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward alongside Sophie. Guests also included members of the public celebrating their own 100th birthdays, adding a unique and heartfelt dimension to the gathering.

The palace reception formed part of a series of events honouring Queen Elizabeth’s legacy. In the days leading up to the centenary, King Charles and Queen Camilla viewed a special exhibition showcasing the late Queen’s iconic fashion, while Princess Anne unveiled a garden dedicated to her mother’s memory.