Prince William and Kate Middleton cancel trip over ‘sensitive issues’

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have cancelled a visit to a Belize village at the start of their Caribbean tour over “sensitive issues” involving the local community, Kensington Palace said Saturday.

“We can confirm that due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location,” it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The couple were due to tour a cacao farm during the first full day of their eight-day tour on Sunday.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that the objections came as part of a long-running row over indigenous rights.

The indigenous Q’eqchi Maya people said they were not consulted about the visit, the newspaper said.

Sebastian Shol, chairman of Indian Creek village, told the Daily Mail: “We don’t want them to land on our land, that’s the message that we want to send. They could land anywhere but not on our land.”

The couple are due to visit Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Comments