Kate Middleton, William draw new line for their three kids

The Kate Middleton and Prince William are paving the way for their children’s future, to make sure they are kept away from public intrusion once they reach young adulthood. According to royal author Simon Vigar, Will and Kate have plans to broker a formal media deal similar to the famous “Gentleman’s Agreement,” that helped shelter their own relationship whilst studying at St Andrews University in Scotland.

When Prince William started university in 2001, a deal was struck between Buckingham Palace and the British press that they would be able to take photos only once in a while, in the staged photo calls that took place on the holidays at certain times in the year. In return for these, the press left William and Kate Middleton alone and they enjoyed a private and discreet romance for two years before their relationship became public.

The arrangement was upheld during William’s university career, only disturbed once when a film crew were invited by an organisation connected to Prince Edward, his uncle, who worked at a production company. The crews were immediately removed and apologies were sent by Ardent Productions, the company which made the documentary.

Preserving privacy for the next generation of royals.

Now parents to Prince George,13, Princess Charlotte,11, and Prince Louis, 8, the Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing for a similar agreement as they are conscious about the speed the medias can gain on the future partners of William’s three children.

Vigar explained how important it will be for William and Kate to negotiate how the media is treated for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and how the changing landscape of privacy will be considered. Vigar said that when his children complete university in their twenties “it’ll be a similar deal.”

“Change is on the agenda.”

This new privacy measure forms part of Prince William’s vision for the modern monarchy, and on Prince William’s appearance on the Apple TV+ travel series, The Reluctant Traveler, he clearly stated that “change is on the agenda.

” William is setting clear boundaries around the lives of his three children now so that they will be free to discover future partners and universities without the constant pressure of public scrutiny, just as he and his wife did over 20 years ago.