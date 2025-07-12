Kate Middleton returns to Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, marked her return to the royal box at Centre Court of Wimbledon on Saturday, July 12.

Kate, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, arrived for the women’s singles final between Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek.

The Princess of Wales wore a white, belted blazer-style top paired with a cream pleated skirt on her return to Wimbledon.

Before taking a seat at the royal box, Princess Kate congratulated women’s wheelchair tennis champion Wang Ziying.

Following the final, Kate Middleton will present the champion with their trophy.

Her return to the tournament comes days after she revealed her difficult battle against cancer.

During a visit to the Colchester Hospital in Essex earlier this month, Princess Kate reflected on her cancer journey and its impact on her life.

