Kate Middleton wins hearts with Wimbledon queue surprise

Wimbledon. It is a place synonymous with the ‘proper’ British sporting event – from players who can only wear white to the quintessentially strawberries and cream combination for spectators. But for fans, at least, no element represents this esteemed tournament better than ‘The Queue’.

This is where tens of thousands descend upon the hallowed SW19 grounds to camp out or arrive in the pre-dawn light, desperate for the chance to bag themselves a ground pass.

Of course, The Royal Box is home to Hollywood’s finest, along with the highest echelons of society and monarchy, but the Patron of The All England Club was not always granted preferential treatment.

In fact, Princess Kate once revealed how her passion for the event was actually forged on the very same queue all other fans use to access the grounds.

“Crack Of Dawn” Wake-Up Call

“It was part of coming to see Wimbledon and the anticipation,” Princess Kate, as she is most known to people around the world, said recently of the grounds where the tournament is played, explaining just how “central” sport was within her family throughout her childhood.

Before being handed over royal patronage in 2016 – Queen Elizabeth II having performed the role previously since 2007 – the Princess of Wales, whose first name is Catherine, would line up with her family to catch a glimpse of her idols play.

“I used to do that… maybe not overnight, but crack of dawn,” the mum of three explained when asked how dedicated one had to be to get a ticket into the popular event.

“I loved it when I was younger” she added recalling how she would queue with her dad, Michael, and her sister, Pippa Matthews. “I loved it when I was younger. It was part of coming to see Wimbledon and the anticipation.”

A Royal Tradition Established Over Time

Naturally, her relationship with the Wimbledon tournament has dramatically changed since becoming a “working royal.” Having first presented winner’s trophies on the iconic Centre Court in 2019, her keen awareness of and profound respect for the staff and the throngs of spectators awaiting their entry continues to remain a core tenet of her involvement.

During visits to the event over the years, the princess has been known to pause to chat with everyone from security staff to the ball boys and girls. In fact, on one occasion, she light-heartedly asked paramedics if they had noticed “how many people drink Pimm’s, rather than water” during the particularly sweltering summers, that the UK is famed for.

To all tennis lovers, her childhood tale serves as an important reminder that whether you’re royal or not, the magic of Wimbledon has always been conjured the same way: with an incredibly early alarm, an unwavering amount of patience, and the tantalizing promise of world-class sport at the end of a very, very long line.