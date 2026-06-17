Kate Middleton worried after Beatrice, Eugenie scare

Kate Middleton is said to be extremely anxious for her cousins-in-law Beatrice and Eugenie after a terrifying public altercation they experienced, after a public appearance was held in March.

An unpleasant man approached Princess Eugenie, and spoke to her in a violent, intimidating tone before she was seen taking shelter in a nearby shop. Royal protection were called for the younger sister, before coming to her aid, and offering their assistance.

The experience is also believed to have impacted Kate, who has, and always will, do her utmost to keep the standing and reputability of the British monarchy at the forefront of everything they do. She is, however, keen to keep the human aspect of family life involved and maintain focus on the mental health and well-being of those closest to her.

An insider explained to the magazine: “Whatever has happened around them, they are still mothers, wives and daughters just trying to do their best in life”. Speaking about Kate, it added: “She knows exactly how much the York sisters are suffering and it concerns her about how much stress it is taking on them, because she sees that they are terrified and the fact that the pair look so shaken has obviously struck home for Kate as she wouldn’t wish for anyone to be treated with such disrespect and feel so threatened.”

The family has been under scrutiny as a result of a range of scandals that have hit Prince Andrew, and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. The Duchess of York has kept a low profile and avoided the spotlight during a very controversial period, after reports in the media about the relationship she held with Jeffrey Epstein after the Department of Justice released the details regarding the files relating to the criminal.

Who was convicted of sex trafficking offenses, while the Duke is already struggling as a result of his association with Epstein which has led to the revoking of his military honors, titles, and patronages, and his position as a Special Representative for International Trade, and as British Ambassador for the promotion of the United Kingdom’s international trade and investment. These allegations has affected the princesses so deeply and is part of the general scrutiny on the York family as an overall group.