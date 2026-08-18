Kate Middleton’s brother shows warm Royal support as Princess Eugenie welcomes daughter

Princess Eugenie has officially announced her daughter’s name and arrival to the public, and some members of the wider royal family have sent their love.

The 36-year-old shared an adorable social media post confirming that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed their third child who they had named Ernestine Rose Brooksbank- but who will be known affectionately as “Ernie”.

Eugenie accompanied the announcement with the first snaps of her little one, cozy in her new home. Her daughter’s middle name ‘Rose’ has long been a popular family name to be passed down, and her first name continues her and Jack’s trend of using traditional, heritage inspired names.

James Middleton leads tributes from the extended royal family

Of the thousands of well wishes sent by royal fans from across the globe, it was brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales who sent an adorable social media message of love for Eugenie.

James, an entrepreneur and advocate who often keeps in touch with members of the Royal Family online, used the post to send his best wishes to Eugenie by reacting to her announcement with a string of red heart emojis, showing off close family ties between the Middletons and Yorks.

Update on the Brooksbank family tree

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank now have three children.

The first, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born in February 2021 and the second Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank was born in May 2023.

They have now welcomed a third child, a daughter named Ernestine “Ernie” Rose Brooksbank.

They currently live in the UK along with the wider British Royal Family.

Growing Family and the Line of Succession to the Throne

Baby Ernestine’s birth brings the total number of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren up to 12.

Princess Eugenie, the youngest child of the Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, wed brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank in Windsor in October 2018. They split their time between the UK and Portugal due to Brooksbank’s executive role at Discovery Land Company.

As a non-working royal, she still maintains close relationships with both Prince William and Prince Harry, along with members of the extended family like the Middletons.