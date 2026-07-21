Kate Middleton's crucial vision for Wales family revealed

Kate Middleton Stays Focused on Family Time as Prince George Faces Major Transitions With George poised to enter secondary school, Princess Kate is reportedly urging him to make the most of precious family time with his siblings while keeping him focused on the important things, even with upcoming royal transitions. Sources report that Kate is prioritizing family time as Prince William’s duties continue.

According to royal insiders, Kate, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is urging Prince William to concentrate on quality time with their children as Prince George prepares to embark on his second education, which, in the royal family, has a new level of formality and a much more significant curriculum to study, as George transitions from primary school to secondary.

As Princess Kate prepares to send her eldest child to a new school, the Princess of Wales is said to be keenly aware of how swiftly time is passing and has instructed her husband, not to lose any sleep on matters outside his immediate influence, but to focus instead on his young family.

Sources say that Kate is a calming influence for William, “She doesn’t want William wasting energy worrying about things he can’t change,” a royal insider claims. Sources tell the mag, “Kate wants them to spend as much time together as a family as they can and is particularly mindful of their role as they grow up.”

The Royal family are determined not to be pulled in by royal gossip or conflicts between the Wales family and the Sussex family.

Instead, Kensington Palace have said the emphasis of public duty, private family life, and keeping the family unit solid will be continued with the couple’s three young children growing up behind the doors of Kensington Palace.