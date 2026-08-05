Kate Middleton’s fashion formula finally explained

Princess Diana is Queen of Fashion Icons, but the next royal generation’s style skills are no less impressive. In recent years, Kate Middleton, who always seems to be impeccably put together at formal functions, public openings or casual excursions, has become a favorite among fashion and lifestyle sources due to her poised taste in design.

Many fashion experts have pinpointed one simple fashion hack that explains all of Kate’s seemingly effort less wardrobe contributions.

The Magic 2-Part formula Fashion stylist Monica Marriott-Mills recently offered style tips to Marie Claire, saying there are only two major rules that contribute to the future queen’s stylish ensembles:

1) Match the colors: Use the color of your bag for the color of your shoe

2) Use no more than 3 colors in total: Any garment or individual clothing items should complement a few colors for an optimal coordinated wardrobe.

It doesn’t matter that this trick might even be used even for men’s outfits.

“If you can colour code your bag to your shoe, wear no more than three colours in total per outfit, as is usually presented as the perfect solution,” Marriott-Mills explained “This way of dressing style can be quite visually impactful on us as an onlooker when the entire wardrobe is coherent.”

Sustainable Royal Looks It’s not just their coordination-driven style choices that have designers beaming in admiration at Prince William’s wife, who reuses many of her clothes again over the years and years.

In her previous public appearances as royal a high rank she repeatedly chose some pairs of shoes, and their beloved handbags and coats on more than one occasion -proving how to achieve memorable fashion.