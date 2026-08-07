Kate Middleton's fresh concern for King Charles revealed

Kate Middleton is very worried about how his father’s feelings regarding the issue impacts Charles,’ an insider revealed. Charles and William have different views on approaching PR surrounding the Duke of Sussex and Meghan.

King Charles wants a full integration of his second son back into the Royal Family as he shows willing to forgive Prince Harry, while Prince William ‘refuses to go any further than forgiving’ his brother after Harry and Meghan’s many attacks on the Firm.

‘There has never been as much as this tension in father-son relationship,’ a palace courtier claims ‘She has a very close relationship with King Charles as she always has done and they talk through certain things.’

‘It used to be the horrible state of things between William and his brother that kept her up at night worrying, but now she’s even more distressed by the growing distance between William and his father.’

According to reports, Kate Middleton is playing a role in helping navigate King Charles III back to some form of acceptable communication with the younger generations.

While Kate Middleton will always ‘champion her husband’ as the next in line to the throne and therefore stand by William’s cautious approach towards Meghan and Harry, she is understanding ‘the pain the constant conflict has caused’ their shared father, King Charles III.

‘Her concern for William means she will try to temper some of his less sympathetic sentiments regarding his brother and father.

The future Queen is aware that William’s war with his father could impact on Charles’s ability to return to work in the years to come.’