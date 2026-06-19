Kate Middleton’s heartwarming Ascot exchange goes viral

Royal fans can’t stop gushing over a sweet, off-the-cuff moment with the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton on day two of the Royal Ascot.

As she rode in the traditional Royal Procession–led by King Charles III–in a horse-drawn carriage with Prince William and other passengers, Princess Catherine was mid-conversation when she suddenly heard a small voice call her name from the audience.

So cute! The Princess of Wales reacts to a young girl saying ‘Princess Kate!’ ahead of Ascot today. ‘Hiiii, I can still see you!’ 🥹🥰 pic.twitter.com/5Gs1WlUWXl — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 17, 2026

Ignoring the sounds of the races and surrounding commotion, Kate Middleton immediately turned toward the sound, and as soon as she saw it was a child calling out to her, a huge smile spread across her face. She waved enthusiastically to the youngster before calling back, “Hi, I can still see you!”

Those sitting nearby chuckled at the charming exchange.

Fans Flood the Internet With Praise for Princess Catherine

Video clips of the adorable encounter made the rounds on social media sites, where they went viral nearly immediately, as legions of fans lauded Princess Catherine for her down-to-earth warmth and affection.

One common theme among comments on the videos was her seemingly inherent affinity for young kids:

The mother of three returned to the famous racing event for the first time since last year when she skipped Royal Ascot as she recuperated after preventative chemotherapy for cancer. Princess Catherine looked like a vision in a chic monochrome dress and hat for her much-anticipated visit and dazzled her adoring fans.