Kate Middleton’s romantic gesture for Prince William at Commonwealth Day Service melts royal fans

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a sweet moment of affection as they attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared relaxed and cheerful as they joined senior members of the royal family for the ceremony, including King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne. The service, held each year on the second Monday of March, celebrates the unity and shared values of the Commonwealth.

During a brief moment inside the historic abbey, cameras captured the couple sharing subtle public affection. Kate, 44, gently placed her arm around William’s back while the pair chatted with other attendees.

Her hand rested on the prince’s navy suit jacket, complementing the elegant coat and wide-brimmed hat she wore for the occasion.

The moment carried extra significance because Westminster Abbey is also where William, 43, and Kate were married on April 29, 2011. The royal couple will mark their 15th wedding anniversary next month.

Public displays of affection among senior royals are typically understated. The couple often follow the tradition set by earlier generations of the monarchy, including the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who rarely showed overt affection in public. Still,

Prince William and Princess Kate occasionally share small gestures, such as a supportive touch or brief hand contact. In recent years, the future king and queen have appeared slightly more open with such gestures.