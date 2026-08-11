Since the Duchess of Cambridge entered the British royal family in 2011, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has evolved into one of the most consistent and prominent figures in the institution. From charitable work and activism to simply her natural public poise, Kate has earned universal adoration – and one former Palace insider says she’s learned one of its secrets from the very best.

Queen Elizabeth II was, of course, famed for his discretion, never publicly voicing personal political convictions and acting as a constant source of national unity throughout his 70-year reign that encompassed 15 nations.

The late Majesty also found a distinct power in non-verbal communication, preferring images and events to do the talking instead of endless quotes in the media.

This is a principle that Catherine is mirroring beautifully, says Princess Catherine, a royal biographer and author. She prefers the power of image, presence, and focused work to actively sharing personal opinions.

With this methodology, says Maya, Kate Middleton naturally fits the requirements of the monarchy: remain neutral to ensure unifying the realms as the head of state.

However, given the enormous pressure and public gaze projected on modern women in the public’s eye – especially female royal – expectations that result in a vision of flawless perfection must be handled incredibly carefully as a significant chunk of a royal woman’s role entails being viewed.

Indispensable pillar in 2020 As an indispensable pillar of modern Monarchy despite the pressures she’s facing public scrutiny, it comes no surprise to report Catherine remains essential part of the current Monarchy; she is an pillar for the family and in many instances, is Prince William’s closest support throughout every walk of life – whether that be professionally, personally or emotionally.

This is reported by Prince William’s chief of staff, royal commentator Russell Myers, who said about her status to a leading publication “Catherine, Catherine [William], that’s it now”. Queen Elizabeth’s wisdom combined with Catherine’s own modern methods and bright personality is simply perfect for any job within The Crown which she holds so brilliantly – even before she begins it.