Kate Middleton's sweet Louis joke reveals his unique side

As George and Charlotte inherited aspects of both his mum Kate Middleton and dad’s families and are becoming more and more similar to them as they get older – it’s George whose resemble to his dad with Charlotte to late great Queen Elizabeth II – Louis alone appears to have more traits of his mum.

However he is his mothers true mini-me as revealed by insiders Kate loves a ‘running joke’ she has about Prince Louis: her youngest. In fact she jokes he’s the only one of her three little ones who looks like her.

The spitting image of the Kate Middleton family.

The mum–son comparisons only rose to public eye with the little royal at a tender age. People can’t get over just how much Prince Louis looks like his mum, royal family friends said: “People kept commenting all the time about how much Louis looked like Kate.”

The princess “can’t help but smile that her son inherited her dark eyes, brown hair, and animated facial expressions. Side-by-side pictures of baby Kate Middleton and him make the comparisons unmistakable for royal followers as well, and he looks eerily like his mother.

He also shows likeness of his grandfather Michael Middleton.”

‘Unique personalities in Wales Household’ “While he may have his mother’s face, he also has his paternal grandfather’s nose – and inherited his great grandmother the queen’s likeness. But he’s all about capturing his mother’s likeness for her”.

“The younger son, who made public appearances on Wednesday at key national event that seemed designed specifically to delight both Queen Elizabeth II and a captivated crowd with his antics – has carved his own identity.

While no public figures would officially confirm what’s been heard amongst their closest circles – it reveals a wonderfully innocent and endearing element within in the Wales household, where she relishes seeing herself reflected in her youngest son.”