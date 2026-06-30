Kate Middleton's verdict on Harry and Meghan revealed

Kate Middleton allegedly has concerns about Harry and Meghan returning to UK What do the Prince and Princess of Wales really think about a reunion between Prince Harry and Prince William following reports a “clown suit and wedding cake” approach from the King. Insiders say there is “significant apprehension” among the royal ranks at the mere thought of such an encounter.

If the claims being published in a plethora of newspapers are to be believed, it seems Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle may have a return to the United Kingdom on the horizon.

Rumours of a comeback have begun once more, prompting questions as to whether King Charles III, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton would welcome such a venture with open arms.

A new wave of rumours have suggested Prince William’s beloved wife Kate has a positive outlook on her brother-in-law reuniting with his father. However, it’s a different story when it comes to the potential for the entire Sussex family to make a move back to Britain, a family that includes Meghan Markle and their young children Prince Archie, 4, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet. Apparently, the former actress’s presence in the UK would bring on a huge dose of the jitters for the new Princess of Wales. A recent surge of online gossip surrounding Prince Harry and his family followed claims that the reigning monarch has now opened his heart and his door to his son and his wife.

It is now being claimed Charles III is ready to invite them to stay with them on the royal estate whenever they travel to London. His intention is, understandably, to finally have an opportunity to connect and spend quality time with his grandchildren as they currently reside on the opposite side of the globe. Although King Charles appears to be extending an olive branch, sources indicate that such a prospect is not a welcome one for several members of the senior royal family.

Tabloid insider gossip claims that Prince William’s partner is suffering from a terrible amount of anxiety about the thought of a high-profile royal gathering, considering her ongoing recovery and her role of prioritising the family’s well-being.

For some time now the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry has been far from harmonious following their stepping back as senior working royals two years ago. Things plummeted further with Harry and Meghan’s much-hyped media projects like The Meghan and Harry Show on Netflix, and the infamous interview with media Mogul, Oprah Winfrey.

Harry’s memoirs even went on to detail all their ups and downs throughout their time spent serving the crown. But it’s no secret that William has always come to the defence of the ‘Fab four’, however reports suggest the newly titled princess’s attention has now firmly switched to her young brood, and with that comes more caution over creating public spectacles.