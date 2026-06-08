Kate Middleton’s wedding reunion with ex-boyfriend sparks buzz

The British Royal Family gathered for a joyous occasion over the weekend, but royal watchers couldn’t help but notice a subtle blast from the past. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, crossed paths with her former university boyfriend, Rupert Finch, during the high-profile wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling.

The elegant ceremony, held at the picturesque All Saints Church in the Cotswolds, drew senior members of the royal family—including Prince William and Princess Kate. However, it was the presence of Finch on the star-studded guest list that added a fascinating layer of history to the event.

A Royal Blast from the Past: Who is Rupert Finch?

Long before she captured the heart of Prince William and became one of the most famous women in the world, Catherine Middleton had a brief romance with Rupert Finch.

The Timeline: The pair dated for roughly a year in 2001 while attending the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

The Dynamic: At the time, Finch was a fourth-year student pursuing law, while Kate was just beginning her university journey.

The Transition: Their relationship concluded amicably before Kate and Prince William began their iconic romance—which famously kicked off after William spotted her in a sheer dress at a charity fashion show in 2002.

Finch, who has since built a highly successful career in law, attended the nuptials alongside his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs (the daughter of the 4th Marquess of Reading).

No Drama, Just Royal History

For anyone looking for royal drama, they won’t find it here. The Princess of Wales and Finch have maintained a remarkably mature, friendly relationship over the last two decades.

In fact, the bond was solid enough that Rupert Finch was an invited guest at Prince William and Kate’s royal wedding at Westminster Abbey back in 2011. Two years later, in 2013, Finch married Lady Natasha in a ceremony attended by Princess Eugenie.

Mirroring the lives of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Finch and his wife also share three children: daughters Georgia, Cienna, and India Grace Albertine.

A Fashionable and Friendly Affair

While the unexpected reunion added a fun footnote for royal historians, the day was ultimately about celebrating Peter Phillips—son of Princess Anne—and his new bride, NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

Princess Kate turned heads at the event, looking effortlessly sophisticated in a classic cream-toned Roland Mouret ensemble. The event proved that even under the global spotlight, the Royal Family and their inner circle know how to keep past connections perfectly cordial.